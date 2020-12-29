The leg-spinner of the Indian cricket team, Yuzvendra Chahal, has recently married his fiancée and famous u-tuber Dhanashree Verma. After marriage, this couple is now celebrating honeymoon. During this, both were seen in Dubai along with former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Chahal and Dhanashree were seen having dinner with Dhoni and his wife Sakshi at a restaurant in Dubai. However, both Chahal and Dhanshree shared this picture on social media as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture with Dhoni on his Instagram and wrote, “Very happy and blessed”. On the other hand, Chahal’s wife Dhanashree has also posted a picture with Dhoni on his Instagram and thanked him for the dinner.

Dhanashree posted a picture with Dhoni on her Instagram and wrote, “Very blessed. All I will say is thank you Dhoni and Sakshi for this dinner. We felt homesick.”

Apart from Chahal and Dhanshree, a fan has also shared some pictures on social media. These pictures are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Know who is Dhanshree

Please tell that Dhanshree is a doctor, choreographer and YouTuber. Dhanashree often shares her dance videos on social media. His videos get a lot of likes and comments. She runs her own dance company Dhanashree Verma Company. Dhanashree has over five lakh followers on Instagram. Apart from this, Dhanashree has been a medical student and she is also a doctor. Dhanashree did her studies from DY Patil Dental College, Navi Mumbai and later she did an internship at this college for a few days.

Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the Indian team during the tour of Australia

It is worth noting that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the Indian team in the ODI and T20 series during the tour of Australia. Chahal has not yet made his Test debut for India, but he is a regular member of the ODI and T20 teams. Chahal was instrumental in India winning the T20 series against Australia. Chahal has played 54 ODIs and 45 T20 Internationals for India so far. Chahal has 92 wickets in ODIs and 59 wickets in T20s.