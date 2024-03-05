Even though Nintendo shut it down YuzuL'Nintendo Switch emulatorthe legacy of the software will still be carried forward by other projects, especially those already present Nuzu and Suyuboth based on much of the code used for the initial software.
In both cases they are emulators open source based on the most recent version of Yuzu, so for all intents and purposes these are evolutions on the same basis but which apparently “do not support piracy”. This is a rather complicated concept to state clearly regarding this area, but at least it is a principle established by the founders of the projects.
In essence, on the official channels of the projects you will not find any link to ROM and the like, which should keep them safe from Nintendo's wrath, at least for a while.
A declaration of intent
If nothing else, this shows how much the emulation scene is difficult to block with legal actions and the fact that already in the aftermath of the Yuzu case there are already two projects based on the same code is a sort of explicit stance taken by the community.
As we have seen, the developers of Yuzu have reached an agreement with Nintendo to avoid pursuing the legal case, agreeing to pay a compensation of 2.4 million dollars and to immediately close the project.
As a consequence of this decision, the Citra emulator based on the Nintendo 3DS, managed by the same group, was also closed.
#Yuzu #closed #legacy #Nintendo #Switch #emulator #carried #Nuzu #Suyu
Leave a Reply