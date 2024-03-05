Even though Nintendo shut it down YuzuL'Nintendo Switch emulatorthe legacy of the software will still be carried forward by other projects, especially those already present Nuzu and Suyuboth based on much of the code used for the initial software.

In both cases they are emulators open source based on the most recent version of Yuzu, so for all intents and purposes these are evolutions on the same basis but which apparently “do not support piracy”. This is a rather complicated concept to state clearly regarding this area, but at least it is a principle established by the founders of the projects.

In essence, on the official channels of the projects you will not find any link to ROM and the like, which should keep them safe from Nintendo's wrath, at least for a while.