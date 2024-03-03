The authors of Yuzu the emulator of Nintendo Switch for PC, have decided to respond to the lawsuit brought against them by Nintendo , hiring a lawyer. For now there are no developments in the case, considering that it is a fairly recent affair, but we imagine that there will be no shortage of updates, also considering the general interest in the case.

A controversial case

Nintendo reports, Yuzu responds

As you may remember, Nintendo has decided to sue the authors of Yuzu on charges of promoting piracy. The technology used by the emulator would illegally bypass the encryption of Nintendo's proprietary software, encouraging the spread of pirated copies of its games. To prove this point, it was explained that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was downloaded more than a million times before launch.

The lawsuit comes at a strategic moment for Mario's company, which is preparing the field for the launch of the so-called Nintendo Switch 2. According to some hypotheses, Nintendo wants to prevent the new console from being emulated immediately.

It must be said that the presence of emulators such as Yuzu, Ryujinx or Egg has not limited the diffusion of Nintendo Switch, which is preparing to become the best-selling console ever. In Japan it already is.