Apparently the authors of Yuzua very famous emulator of Nintendo Switchthey would have decided to reach an immediate agreement with Nintendo due to some behaviors that were not exactly crystal clear: the illegal production and distribution of ROMs and the collection of user data that was not exactly legal.

The hypothesis is that they did not want them to emerge during the trial, to avoid even bigger problems. Consequently, from a legal point of view the problem would not have been the emulator itself, but everything that revolved around it.