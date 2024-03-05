Apparently the authors of Yuzua very famous emulator of Nintendo Switchthey would have decided to reach an immediate agreement with Nintendo due to some behaviors that were not exactly crystal clear: the illegal production and distribution of ROMs and the collection of user data that was not exactly legal.
The hypothesis is that they did not want them to emerge during the trial, to avoid even bigger problems. Consequently, from a legal point of view the problem would not have been the emulator itself, but everything that revolved around it.
Controversial behaviors
According to the text of the complaint, Nintendo's lawyers had access to some information on the Yuzu team's Discord servers, probably obtained from infiltrators, including the exchange of ROMs between the developers themselves, often of games not yet available on the market, with lots of storage on their Discord server.
Also Yuzu collected user data via Telemetry. In fact, he knew the hardware configuration and the games people played. Examining this data in court would certainly have revealed that many had played The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before launch, which could have been a big problem, even for the players themselves, who would have found themselves exposed.
