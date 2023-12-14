The long-awaited moment has arrived for Peru and all of Latin America! The iconic 90s anime, 'Yu Yu Hakusho', will debut this Thursday, December 14, 2023 with the premiere of its live action, thus joining the trend that began with One Piece. In this way, it will be broadcast again after the end of its animated series that aired from October 1992 to December 1994, with 112 episodes, in addition to movies and OVAs, which has remained a cult anime to date.

Director Sho Tsukikawa leads this project, with a cast consisting of Takumi Kitamura, Jun Shison, Kanata Hongo and Shuhei Uesugi. Do you want to know what time in Peru it premieres and where to see it? In this note, we will reveal all those details so that you do not miss any details in its first episode.

Where to see the live action of 'Yu yu Hakusho'?

The acclaimed anime 'Yu Yu Hakusho' will arrive with its live action on Netflix. To not miss out, just subscribe to one of their plans, which range between 24.90 and 44.90 soles per month, without contracts or additional costs.

What time will the live action of 'Yu yu Hakusho' premiere in Peru?

If the original schedule in Peru is maintained, it will be at 7:00 am on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The plot focuses on Yusuke Urameshi, a troubled young man who is run over while trying to save a child. He awakens in a new world where he is appointed Spiritual Detective and is forced to solve supernatural cases involving demons and other creatures.

