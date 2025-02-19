The presenter and herpetologist Frank Cuesta is in one of the worst moments of his life. In the midst of its current cancer treatment he suffers, He has received a criminal complaint filed by his ex -wifeYuyee, who attacks his working situation in Thailand, to the activity of his sanctuary and its sources of income.

Cuesta had the content of this law be splashed by the legal consequences of the complaint. And second, because it costs it is the one who keeps the family and losing their incomethat would leave their children without sustenance.

To that Yuyee responded on Instagram with a statement in which he accused Frank costs of using his children to take revenge on her. “When we love and take care of children, we do not use them as revenge tools,” said the exmodel. “Stop running and hiding behind them, “added the formervicta. “Love is protecting them from evil, not throwing them again and again in the fire you have created,” he said.

Yuyee was more than six years in prison for cocaine traffic, given the harsh laws of the country, which sentenced him to 15 years. Came out before thanks to the legal and media battle that Frank Cuesta kept in his favor from the first day.

Frank Cuesta has now answered Yuyee in an extensive English video in which he recounts why this complaint with which “Yuyee does not get anything, it’s just a revenge. ”

“I admit, Yuyee, that I am an idiot, a liar, a cheater, a coward I have a great ego … but I will never try to harm another person on purpose. Do I harm the people around me? Yes, I did it, I do it and surely I will, because we are human and we make mistakes“, begins by saying the presenter and animalist.

“What did I hurt you, I lied to you, cheated you or manipulated you? Yes. I admit everything. But when you talk about revenge … I have never aveiled from you or anyone and you know it. This is a revenge. You are not asking for money, but it has three big consequences, “he made.

“When we decided Having children remained that everything we did would be for our children: the house, the land… “, he reminded his ex -wife.

“Have I ever been tacaño with you? Haven’t I given you the money you needed? There are times when I had more or less money, but you know at the bottom of your heart that I am the least materialist person in the world“says Cuesta.

“There is something you and your close friends have not thought about: you are all addicted, you have a disease and have ups and downs, butWhat about the people who are on the other side and love you? “said Cuesta, that on other occasions he has assured that he had to take Yuyee to rehabilization centers.

In fact, he reminded him in this answer all the money that could have been for his children and that he left to take care of her. “I have earned a lot. How many accidents did I have to talk to the police and pay? Lawyers, writings, the best rooms in the hospital … Do you think that was free? It is money that could have gone to our children. But we stayed and it was for you. “

I think you’ve done this for anger and hate and probably sadness. I don’t want to fight. I don’t want problems. I didn’t want this. I have to eat it now. But when you talk about using my children … I don’t use my children. I think about the future of my children and in the collateral damage that awaits them.

“You’re not going to win anything, just hurt me, but you’re going to do it too. The person I fight for to get out of jail is trying to get in jail. It is an irony. So Yuyee, Chris [la actual pareja de Yuyee]make your life, be happy. You have a beautiful house, beautiful cars, money … just enjoy. Enjoy. Because we already suffer quite a lot, “the herpetologist laments.

“What you just did is worse than if you had hired someone to kill me“, says Cuesta, because the Freedom Sanctuary is all his life.

Like Yuyee, to which Cuesta went daily for years to bring food to jail, name her children, the Spanish It reminds him that they are angry with their mother’s behavior.

“Do you know the depression that Zape passed last year? No, because you didn’t talk to him about football, about his teams, about his career. Have you spoken with fox about your projects? No, because this is your great project [el santuario] And that is the collateral damage you are causing. The owner of the land is fox, “he snapped.

“When she was in jail I worked for Discovery, I could have gone with the children anywhere, but we did not Your children and your wife. I stopped talking for years with my best friend because it recommended me to go And from here I apologize, Nuria, “said Cuesta about the sacrifices he made.

He also remembered that his children lived his mother’s alleged addiction. “With 7 or 8 years” they never knew if their mother would be “good or bad or angry.” “We become many things to protect you, for years I put my credibility into play and that of other people, of my people, in Spain. We never dropped, not a single day, “he remembered Cuesta what his wife was.

“This is my end. Now I will have to spend money on lawyers, money that could be for your children. I speak with them three times a day, as always, because I have made a father and mother for years. And I try to see that you are their mother and that the problems between us do not change what you love them, “Cuesta added.

Yuyee filed for demands against costs for an alleged fiscal crime, the right to honor and animal abuse. All this after Cuesta bought Yuyee for 167,000 euros the land of the sanctuary, which he already paid, but that he had to put in her name for the Thai law. However, it was not enough for the exmodel, which has now demanded.