Since announcing her pregnancy, Yuya constantly shows how her pregnancy is progressing. This time, the Mexican influencer shared with her followers an ultrasound of her baby.

Through her social networks, the youtuber recorded one of the most important moments of the sweet wait: the sound of her baby’s heartbeat, whose name will be Sea.

“A little piece of the heart of Mar, for all those who have sent good vibes” , wrote Yuya.

Yuya dedicates an emotional message to her baby

After announcing her pregnancy, the 28-year-old influencer Yuya posted a sweet message to her baby, Mar.

“I have always felt like a navigator, sometimes I felt like a castaway and I was never clear where your tide was taking me … Now I understand that I was not lost, but that the waves were moving me towards an infinite love,” he said.

Then, referring to the three photographs published with Yuya showing her belly, he added: “Within these images three hearts are beating, life has given us a new life and we are happy and grateful for your arrival, Mar.”

“I know that you are the sea because today that you live inside me, you are surely immensity,” he said, explaining why he called his baby.

