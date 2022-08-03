Mariand Castrejon Castanedabetter known on the internet as Yuya, is not only one of the most popular youtubers in Mexico, with 24.8 million subscribers, but she is also a successful businesswoman in the field of cosmetics.

Recently, she became a mother to a little girl she named Mar, along with her current partner, drummer Siddhartha. However, her followers remember the short romantic relationship that she had a few years ago with fellow youtuber Gabriel Montiel, famously Werevertumorro.

How did the love story between Yuya and Werevertumorro begin?

Yuya and Gabriel Montiel met thanks to YouTube, as both were dedicated to creating content for this platform. Their relationship was never fully public, although they used to share photos together from time to time. carry out some interactions on social networks and, on one occasion, even made collaborations for their YouTube channels.

Yuya and Gabriel Montiel began a relationship in 2013. Photo: laneta

Their romance began in 2013 and ended in 2014, without reaching a year together. They affirmed that their separation was by mutual agreement; However, it is believed that she would have been unfaithful to him with another influencer named Sebastián Villalobos.

Because they finished?

The only time Yuya spoke publicly about their courtship was to clarify the reasons for their breakup: “It shocks me that I want to say things so that people have an idea of ​​me. We ended up because of the distance, because we were far away and we settled down ”, he explained.

However, years later, Werevertumorro made a video together with his current girlfriend Fernanda Blaz, to whom he revealed the reason why his relationship with Mariand Castrejón ended. According to Montiel, without wanting her, he discovered messages from her with other people, none of them was Sebastián Villalobos.

Yuya and Gabriel Montiel did several collaborations together. Photo: encancha

“They paired them up a lot, but the Colombian, already naming him, Sebastián Villalobos, had nothing to do with it. I found out about things, things that I shouldn’t see, I saw messages with another person who was his ex, I don’t think they cheated on me, but he was jijiji haha ​​with someone else, “confessed the youtuber.