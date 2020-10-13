The last two years were not good for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. The team was at the bottom of the points table in 2018 and 2019, but this time it is different. The team is in the top 3 after the half season is over. Bangalore have won five of the seven matches played in the UAE this season. The batsmen of the team are doing well, as well as its bowlers, especially spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, is also drawing opposition batsmen on his spin.Kohli has great faith in his leg-spinner and he hands him the ball on important occasions. Chahal is bowling very tightly and not giving too much opportunity to the opposition team. On Monday, he conceded just 12 runs in four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders and took the crucial wicket of Dinesh Karthik.

After the match, Chahal posted a picture and praised the entire team’s game. He wrote that a single man cannot do anything special The performance of the entire team matters.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh commented on this caption. The response of Yuvraj, the aggressive batsman of his era, is being well liked on social media. Yuvraj wrote, ‘You are not letting anyone kill you! Looks like I will have to come back to the ground! Great spell Yuji top class. ‘ Yuvraj played three consecutive sixes off Chahal’s balls while playing for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 IPL.