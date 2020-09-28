Yuvraj Singh, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, said in an interview that Disha Salian’s fiancé can help resolve the SSR case. There are many cover-ups in this case. If Rohan is tried, he can tell many things in the SSR case. In a conversation with the Republic, Yuvraj said, “I think the inquiry is going right.” CBI should file an FIR. The time has come for him to move forward in this case. Slow walking will not help. There are many people who are demanding to catch Rohan Rai and asking him to undergo narco-analysis test. The case will end there itself. If they are caught, everything will be cleared. “

Yuvraj adds, “The Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating what has distracted the public from the Sushant case. I request Sushant’s family to come forward and talk. If Vikas Singh says that Sushant died due to strangulation of 200 per cent, then the case should be proceeded fast. There are several cover-ups, in which the first direction should be to catch Salian’s fiance. Sushant’s money has also been cheated. ”

Yuvraj says Sushant was knocked unconscious, kept in the dark, away from family, it is a planned murder. I can understand the impatience of Sushant’s fans. Do not lose hope, the truth will be revealed soon.

Let us know that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case. During this, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor confessed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on the morning of 14 June. At the same time, a week before the late actor’s death, his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of the building in Malad.