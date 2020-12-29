New Delhi Yuvraj Singh, who was the hero of the Indian cricket team in the World Cup played in 2011, has received a big blow. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s fans were hoping for his return. Meanwhile, the BCCI has rejected his recommendation to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Yuvraj will not play for Punjab

In fact, in 2019, on 10 June, Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket. After which the Punjab team appealed to Yuvraj that he can make his comeback from next year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Adopting that proposal, Yuvraj had applied to return after his retirement at BCCI. At the same time, BCCI has rejected the appeal of Yuvraj to play for Punjab.

Punjab Cricket Association had expressed hope

Let us know that Yuvraj Singh was chosen as the ‘Player of the Tournament’ during the 2011 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh has played a total of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20 matches for India. After this, Yuvraj Singh also took part in the Global T20 League in Canada after retiring from India. The Punjab Cricket Association’s Senior Selection Committee has said that Yuvraj is expected to return and work for the team’s mentor.

Read also:

IND Vs AUS: Team India needs 70 runs to win, this is how Australian innings was

Rahane hit a strong century against Australia, Sunil Gavaskar said this big thing