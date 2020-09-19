You will remember the feat of former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hitting 6 sixes in an over in the T20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh did this feat against England 13 years ago today on the Durban ground.Yuvraj has shared a picture of himself remembering this moment on Instagram today, hitting a six in this match. With this picture, Yuvi wrote the caption, ’13 years! How time flies away. ‘ He has also hashtagged the word memori (memories) with this caption.



Cry cricket stars have also commented on this memorable moment of Yuvi. The most outstanding comment is that of Stuart Broad, Broad is the same bowler against whom Yuvi had rained these sixes in that match and the England team lost the match by 18 runs because of their innings.

On this post of Yuvraj, Stuart Broad commented, ‘Time flies at a speed less than that which the cricket ball was flying that night.’

Yuvi’s fellow cricketer Gautam Gambhir wrote, ‘This record is me de de Thakur !!!!’ Apart from this, many players including Sixer King Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav have commented on this post of Yuvraj.

Yuvi had two unmatched records in this match, which are still standing today. First, he is the only batsman to score 6 sixes in an over in T20 International cricket. Apart from this, the record of the fastest FIFTY inertial FIFTY is also his name, which remains till date.