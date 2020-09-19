The day of September 19 in cricket is considered a memorable and historic day for Indian cricket. On this day, Yuvraj Singh, a former cricketer of the Indian team, had done something with his bat which proved to be a milestone in the history of cricket. In fact, exactly 13 years ago, during the T20 World Cup 2007, Yuvraj Singh took the special record of cricket by hitting six sixes in 6 balls of the over of England fast bowler Stuart Broad. The special thing of this record is that it is still registered in his name. Shares a post with Yuvraj on completion of 13 years of this match.

While sharing this on Instagram, Yuvraj Singh wrote, ’13 years … how fast time is passing.’

Stuart Broad, who has eaten six sixes in that match, has also commented on Yuvi’s post. He commented that, “The time is passing faster than the way the ball was flying in that match”. Former cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has also reacted to this post of Yuvi. Gautam Gambhir told Yuvraj that, ‘Give me this record, give me Thakur …’

This World Cup match had many records. Firstly, Yuvi set a world record in T20 International by putting 6 sixes in 6 balls. With the help of these 6 sixes, Yuvraj Singh also completed his 50 runs in 12 balls. This is the fastest fifty in the history of T20 International, which is still up. Yuvraj Singh played a total of 58 runs in 16 balls in this match.

His strike rate was 362.50 in this innings which included 3 fours and 7 sixes. Yuvraj was also adjudged ‘Man of the Match’ for his great innings. India had a close win of 18 runs in this match. India scored 218 in the first game, in response, England could score 200 runs. For Team India, Pathan took 3 wickets for 37 runs in 4 overs in this match.

