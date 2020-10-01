Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has his haircut after five months. By sharing a video, Yuvi shared this information with his fans. Due to the worldwide outbreak of Coronavirus, Yuvi was also strictly following social distancing and during this time he did not even visit the salon.Today, this veteran former all-rounder shared this video on his Instagram page while getting his haircut. Yuvi wrote, ‘The year 2020 is a nightmare for all and for the last five months my hair is like that too. But what about your dinosaur cape (a cover used for haircuts)?



However, this stylish lefthander has not yet shared his new haircut look with fans. Maybe Yuvi will take some more time to do this. Meanwhile, the famous hairstylist Aalim Hakim has said the long-haired look of Yuvi ‘Love it.’