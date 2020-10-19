Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his birthday today. Sunny Deol is 64 years old today. Sunny Deol is getting birthday greetings from all sides. At the same time, cricketer Yuvraj Singh has also congratulated Sunny Deol on his birthday in a special way through social media.

Happy birthday @iamsunnydeol paaji! Hope you’re doing well and staying safe. Have loved your performances since my childhood and wish you great success in all that you do ???????? waise woh dhai killo ka haath ab 2020 pe maar hi do ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/hLi193zTur – Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) October 19, 2020

Let me tell you, Yuvraj Singh’s tweet on Sunny Deol’s birthday is becoming very viral. Not only this, Sunny Deol has also got a very funny reply on this. Yuvraj Singh has also made a special demand from Sunny. This funny tweet of Yuvraj Singh on social media is being liked by the people.

Happy birthday @iamsunnydeol paaji! Hope you’re doing well and staying safe. Have loved your performances since my childhood and wish you great success in all that you do ???????? waise woh dhai killo ka haath ab 2020 pe maar hi do ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/hLi193zTur – Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) October 19, 2020

Yuvraj Singh, wishing Sunny Deol, wrote, ‘Happy birthday Sunny Deol Paji! Hopefully you will be fair and safe … I have loved your films since childhood and wish that you always achieve success in this way. By the way, let that two and a half kilogram hit the 2020…

Sunny Deol, replying to this tweet of Yuvraj Singh, wrote, ‘Thank you Yuvraj Singh. In 2020, there is a stronger mask than a hand of two and a half kilos. On this, Yuvraj has said that absolutely true. Let us tell you that Sunny Deol made his Bollywood debut in the year 1983 with the film Betab. Amrita Singh was in the lead role in this film with her. After the film Desperate, Sunny Deol acted in many Bollywood films and left a special impression on the film screen.