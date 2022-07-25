Yuval (61) had to die. To secure the loot and prevent him from talking afterwards about the threesome who robbed him and severely damaged him in the process. The resident of a small flat in the Utrecht district of Lunetten had no chance when three robbers from Utrecht tied him up by the hands and feet, kicked, beat and tied a sweater around his head. The Utrecht citizen of Israeli descent died a gruesome death.

#Yuvals #gruesome #death #threesome #tortured #succumbed #tied #chair