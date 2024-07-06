A recent and precise analysis by Yuval Noah Harari published in The Economistis one of the finest and most precise works on how to prevent what Harari focuses on as “a new era of imperialism.” Although, to better define the essence of Harari’s text, the key question is how to prevent – ​​or impede – the collapse of the world order? A context in which the weak would be the most directly harmed. Based on ongoing conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, due to the Russian attack, Harari’s analysis moves through a series of broader and more complex scenarios. He raises, by the way, several very important key points.

History – and Harari reminds us – has been one of a permanent search for security that pushed militarism and made humanity less and less secure throughout history. “More than 2,000 years ago, Sun Tzu, Kautilya and Thucydides set out how in a lawless world, the search for security makes us all less secure. And past experiences such as World War II and the Cold War have repeatedly taught us that in a global conflict it is the weak who suffer disproportionately.”

During World War II, for example, very high casualty rates were recorded outside the European theatre of war. The Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939 triggered a chain reaction in the so-called “Dutch East Indies”, which is now Indonesia.

Without much alarm to Europe, when war broke out in Eastern Europe in 1939, it seemed a world apart, that of Javanese rice farmers in Indonesia. But the outbreak of war in Poland set off a chain reaction that killed between 3.5 and 4 million Indonesians, most of them from starvation or forced labour at the hands of the Japanese occupiers. This figure constituted no less than 5% of the Indonesian population, a higher death rate than that of many of the major belligerents in World War II, including the United States (0.3%), Britain (0.9%) and Japan (3.9%).

Today, new threats are posed, and military budgets are increasing. The situation today is in many ways more complex than it was in 1939. True, the danger of nuclear war could threaten hundreds of millions of people in neutral countries. Added to this is the grave risk to humanity from climate change and artificial intelligence (AI) that is largely out of control.

As military budgets are increasing, with resources that could have been used to combat poverty or global warming, existing tensions are fuelling military competition while the goodwill that would have been necessary to reach serious agreements on climate change is being pushed aside.

Rising tensions also ruin the possibility of reaching agreements to limit the arms race linked to AI. We already see in Ukraine the drone war advancing rapidly to a scenario where, as Harari puts it: “the world could soon see swarms of fully autonomous drones fighting each other in the skies over Ukraine, killing thousands on the ground. The killer robots are coming, but the humans are paralyzed by disagreement.”

A Ukrainian special forces drone pilot in Lyptsi, Ukraine, June 19. Tanya Dzafarowa (Getty Images)

It is true and obvious: if peace does not come soon to Ukraine, those who live thousands of kilometres away from kyiv and think that the battle there has nothing to do with them will also suffer.

Against new imperialisms

Harari reminds us: Russia has given various excuses for its actions. Above all, that it was anticipating a Western attack on Russia. However, neither in 2014 nor in 2022 was there any imminent threat of such an armed invasion.

As Harari points out, there has been no shortage of wars in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. But with horrendous conflicts underway in Palestine and Israel, in Sudan, Myanmar and elsewhere, there have so far been no instances where an internationally recognised country has simply been wiped off the map due to annexation by a powerful conqueror. When Iraq tried to do the same to Kuwait in 1990-91, an international coalition restored the Kuwaitis’ independence and territorial integrity. And when the US invaded Iraq in 2003, there was never any question of annexing the country or any part of it.

Russia has already annexed not only Crimea, but also all the territories its armies currently occupy in Ukraine. Putin has made no bones about his imperial intentions. Since at least 2005, he has repeatedly claimed that the collapse of the Soviet empire was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century” and has vowed to rebuild it. President Vladimir Putin follows the imperial principle that any territory conquered by the Russian army is annexed by the Russian state.

Students take part in the ‘Granite Revolution’, seeking Ukraine’s independence from the USSR, October 1990. Andrii Nesterenko (Getty Images)

Within this current order of things, Russian military action in Ukraine is neither indifferent nor irrelevant to world peace. If this type of “imperialism” can operate with impunity, as Harari says, “it will reappear all over the world.” For example, Venezuela conquering Guyana, or Iran the United Arab Emirates. Nothing would prevent Russia itself from conquering Estonia or Kazakhstan.

The core issue of all this lies in the contemporary climate in which the “taboo” of imperial conquests has been partially diluted. This issue, which for some analysts is now of little importance, should be taken into account with great seriousness and rigor. Even states or neighbouring relations, which at first glance do not seem to question their independence and borders, should consider putting this issue on their agenda in order to consolidate relations of peace and neighbourliness and prevent temptations of expansion.

That is why international border issues between independent countries cannot be neglected. Not to shore up relations of tension and conflict on that issue, of course. Nor to revive dead empires from their graves. In a speech delivered in February 2022, Kenya’s then UN ambassador, Martin Kimani, explained that African countries have inherited many potentially contested borders from the imperial past. But, as Kimani himself explained: “We agreed that we would be content with the borders we inherited… Instead of forming nations that would always look back at history, with a dangerous nostalgia, we chose to look forward, to a greatness that none of our many nations and peoples had ever known.”

Imperial collapse: unfulfilled desires

Referring to Putin’s attempt to rebuild the Soviet empire, Kimani said that while imperial collapse often leaves many longings unfulfilled, these should never be pursued by force. “We must complete our recovery from the embers of dead empires in a way that does not plunge us back into new forms of domination and oppression.”

As Kimani recalled, Russia has legitimate security concerns, and any peace agreement must take them into account. But no Russian security concerns can justify the destruction of the Ukrainian nation.

Nor should we forget that Ukraine also has legitimate security concerns. Given the events of the past decade, Ukraine clearly needs guarantees against future Russian aggression, more robust than the Budapest Memorandum or the Minsk Agreements of 2014-15.

To avoid a new era of imperialism, leadership is needed from many directions. The Ukraine issue provides a relevant scenario for two particularly important steps.

First, European countries, some of which could be the next targets of Russian expansionism, should firmly commit to supporting Ukraine for the duration of the war. Europe should guarantee the supply of energy to Ukraine from power plants in NATO countries. The results of the US elections in November will have to be awaited, but the burden of assistance will probably have to fall primarily on Europe.

Such a course would perhaps be the only way to the crucial step: Russia negotiating peace in earnest. Every month that the war drags on, Putin’s dream of turning his country into a great power is fading away. Because Ukraine’s hostility towards Russia is growing, Russia’s dependence on other powers or suppliers (such as North Korea) is increasing, and Russia is falling further behind in key technological races. Only when it becomes clear that Europe is in this for the long haul can serious peace talks begin.

