Angers had announced, in a short message on his accounts on social media, “that an initial agreement had been reached with Al Rayyan, and the player was allowed to move on Tuesday to Qatar in order to undergo a medical examination.”

Boufal’s transfer comes two days after the transfer of his compatriot, international midfielder Ezzedine Onahi, from Angers to Marseille.

The two players shone during the wonderful journey of Morocco in the World Cup in Qatar, when it became the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals of the World Championship.

Since their return from Qatar, the two players have played sporadically for their club, Angers.

Boufal (29 years and 39 international matches) was contracted with Angers until 2024, but he removed his affiliation with the club in all his accounts on social media, despite his visit to the residents of the neighborhood in which he grew up in Angers in early January.

Boufal, born in France, arrived in Angers at the age of ten and became a professional in its ranks nine years later.

The Moroccan player appeared with Lille (2015-2016), before he had an experience with Southampton, England, in which he was loaned to Celta Vigo, Spain, before returning to Angers in 2020.

And while Angers suffers in last place in the French League, with only two wins in 20 games, Al Rayyan does not seem to be in a better condition, as it ranks tenth out of 12 clubs in the Qatari League.