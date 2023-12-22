FuRyu And Matrix Software have revealed the release date for Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami. The title will be available next time January 18, 2024 on PC and, surprisingly, also on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices.

As previously anticipated, unlike the original, this improved version will also be released outside the borders of Japan thanks to the English localization. The release is currently scheduled only digitallywe don't know if physical editions will also be available in the future.

Source: FuRyu Street Gematsu