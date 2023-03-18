The conclusion of the journey for the manga series is approaching The Legend of Arata (Arata Kangatari) Of Yuu Watase, which according to what was recently revealed, will soon enter its final story arc. At the moment it has not been revealed how long this will last, or how much is missing for the work to reach its end.

Originally launched in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Sunday way back in 2008, the manga entered a long hiatus in 2015, which lasted 6 years. In December 2020 the Watase communicated news about the series, making it clear that the recovery would be close, which happened in May 2021, however, changing the method of publication, moving to the site Sunday Webry (Sunday Web Every) always of Shogakukan.

The Legend of Arata is published in Italy by Sandwiches under the label Planet Mangaand has also received an anime adaptation over time, visible through the streaming platform Crunchyroll. Here is a small introduction to the series:

From the acclaimed Yuu Watase, author of “Fushigi Yûgi” and “Ayashi No Ceres”, Arata Kangatari also arrives in Italy. Set somewhere between a mythological world, where humans and gods coexist, and modern Japan, it tells the story of two boys, both named Arata, who for some reason find themselves living in each other’s place. other. A new shonen that mixes fantasy, humor and love.

