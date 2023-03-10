the illustrator of One Punch Man, Yusuke Muratais hard at work on a new anime production, and fans received the first trailer for the great work, zayukifrom the artist’s new studio.

The artist behind One Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 earned a great reputation among fans for the quality of his work in each new chapter of the manga, based on the original web comic by ONE. But lately, the illustrator has gotten a lot more attention for some examples of the kind of animation he might be capable of. Now we will see it in the form of a new anime production.

Forming the new Village Studio, murata recently caught the attention of fans around the world by sharing the first look at this studio’s first big project, zayuki. It was a brief look at the characters in the new project and even a bit on the move, but now the artist has gone even further with the first preview clips of the upcoming project that show even more of his personality. We show you the two clips below, shared by murata On twitter:

Once part A was complete, I put subtitles on it and put it together. Part 1/2 because the video is heavy.

Part 2/2. I’m working on an original animation.

zayukithe first major production of the Village Studio in Yusuke Murata, has yet to reveal what kind of anime project it will be. It has not yet been said if it will be a series, a movie or an OVA production, but what has been revealed is that it will be inspired by the classic story of the Journey to the West. This includes characters taken from that story, but updated with new designs for the clearly well-developed eye of murata.

This new project will center around a young Kappa boy caught up in a new adventure with all sorts of wild characters, and these trailer clips show what this new project looks like in motion. It’s still in an early stage of production, but these teasers show that fans should stay tuned to see the big debut of murata in anime.

Via: comic book