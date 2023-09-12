EarthquakeThe aid for the affected area in Morocco is overwhelming. People from all over the country and beyond, including the Netherlands, are rushing to the High Atlas with relief supplies. Such as Yusuf from Twente and Saliha from Breda. On Tuesday they did some shopping in Marrakesh. “Yesterday we were in a village where only ten of the 115 inhabitants are still alive.”
Mark van Assen
Latest update:
19:27
#Yusuf #Saliha #Netherlands #Morocco
