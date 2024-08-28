As a software engineer at SAP, a leading defense and security solutions company, Yusra Al Hashemi seeks to provide solutions to important problems in her field of expertise and make the world a better place to live.

“As an Emirati woman working in the defence and security sector, I am proud to be part of a prestigious organisation that continues to drive progress and innovation in the UAE,” Al Hashimi said, noting that the role of the company she works for is to empower Emirati women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which has played a key role in developing her career.

Al Hashimi added: “I always aspire to progress, learn, and enrich my professional career with high-level expertise, to contribute to serving the nation, and to advance the defense and security sector in the United Arab Emirates, in line with the footsteps and approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who played a fundamental role in establishing balance in the vital sectors in the country.”

“SAP’s culture helped me overcome my biggest challenge, being a working mother, through flexible policies that focus on work-life balance and values ​​that place the utmost importance on the individual and the family,” she continued.

The career change was a significant challenge for me, but it soon turned into an opportunity to reach advanced levels in the field of software engineering, and advance my career by acquiring new skills and experiences.

Al-Hashemi said that she contributed to developing an internal application in the company, which aims to organize workflow, increase productivity, and raise the level of performance.

Al-Hashemi highlighted aspects of her personal and family life, saying that she is married, a mother of two daughters, has a passion for fitness, and holds a second-degree black belt (Dan 2) in Taekwondo.

“As we honour and celebrate the achievements of Emirati women, I recall the role of engineering in enhancing my experiences at all levels, as it allowed me to think creatively to solve important problems and make the world a better place to live in,” she added.

She indicated her aspiration to apply advanced systems and technologies in innovative projects at SAP, and to contribute to enhancing safety and security in the UAE.

She added: “I encourage Emirati women to enter this sector, which represents a path to continuous learning and national achievements, and provides an opportunity to shape a promising future for our country.”

• Yusra Al Hashemi: I always aspire to progress and learn, and enrich my professional career with high-level experiences to contribute to serving the nation and advancing the defense and security sector.