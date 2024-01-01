Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Youri Cesar, the Shabab Al-Ahly midfielder, maintained his custom of celebrating by wearing “sunglasses” at the moment of taking souvenir photos after every achievement and title he achieved in his career on the football field. He started with the Brazilian Flamengo in the year 2009 in the junior stages teams before playing for the first team. Passing through the loan experience with Fortaleza, all the way to his current station with Shabab Al-Ahly, where he is playing his fourth consecutive season since his move to the “Knights” in the 2020-2021 season.

Yuri, 23 years old, celebrated scoring the last goal for professional clubs in 2023, when he scored the sixth goal for his team, Shabab Al-Ahly, in the confrontation against its counterpart, Al-Sharjah, in the UAE Super Cup, with which “Al-Ahmar” won the first title of the season with a historic victory.

Yuri was keen to repeat his usual celebration of documenting titles, by taking souvenir photos while wearing sunglasses, which is the same celebration that he started with his former club, Brazilian Flamengo, before repeating it in his career with the “Knights” by winning the league shield last season 2022-2023, where he participated. In 23 matches, he scored 4 goals, in addition to the Super Cup title in the current season 2023-2024.

Yuri Cesar expressed his happiness at winning the Super Cup at the expense of Sharjah, and said: “I am happy to win the first title of the season and the distinguished victory against a strong competitor. I believe that the title is an important incentive to compete for the season’s titles, and we must fight hard in the rest of the matches.”

Regarding his comment on the match, he explained: “We had a strong confrontation against a distinguished competitor who succeeded in scoring two goals at the beginning of the match, and we succeeded in taking advantage of the mistakes and turning the result of the match in our favor with a distinguished victory.”

He added: “The general scenario of the match was not expected, and we took advantage of the numerical deficiency among the opponent’s ranks, in order to come back strong and achieve victory to claim the title.”