Accustomed to her witty answers, the followers of the Sonoran singer Yuridia did not want to miss the opportunity to participate in a dynamic of questions that she raised on Instagram stories. Several of the questions had to do with the artist’s professional career, and many doubts about his second son what will be called Benicioin honor of the Spanish actor Benicio, the bull.

Precisely among the questions, one stood out that generated a lot of curiosity and that is Who will be Benicio’s godparents on the day of his baptism?. In this regard, the interpreter of friends no please and what agony He took advantage of his irreverent humor to respond, and explain why he is interested in the godfather being someone random from the street, instead of a relative or friend from the middle of the show.

We want to grab someone random from the street to be Beni’s godfather, since godfathers regularly disappear anyway, hey,” Yuridia said with a laugh.

However, the playful tone in the singer’s voice did not discourage her followers from asking her about her baby, if she plans to present it to her followers through social networks.

We’ll see how I feel, if everything goes well, with God’s favor and I discuss it with the father, it may be that I do present it, but I’m not really a fan of showing my children’s faces. Oh forgive me!” she confessed.

In this way, the singer confirms her interest in perhaps seeing the possibility of introducing her son, although with her previous offspring she is not open at all and tries not to involve him in her social profiles.

Yuridia in this series of questions highlighted that the name of her second son, and first with the singer Matías Aranda, is in honor of the actor Benicio Del Toro and joked that she hopes he looks like him. On the other hand, she confessed that the worst symptoms she has had so far in this gestation period have been nausea and vomiting.

It should be remembered that despite having first tried to deny her second pregnancy, according to news broadcast in the media, the couple finally announced in mid-February 2023 that by August of that same year they will have their first child together.

While that is happening, the artist continues promoting collaborations and singles from her regional Mexican album produced with Edén Muñoz. At the same time that she has shown that a possible collaboration with a Sonoran singer can come, although she has not provided more details about who she would be.