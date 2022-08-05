Mexico.- The singer Yuridia has shown her adoration for regional Mexican music and the band on more than one occasion, including, as a tribute, their latest releases are in that genre, as well as their next record material, which is why they have delighted their followers on several occasions.

As happened recently, when did duet with Joss Favela during a program on La Voz, a reality talent show in which they both participate as coaches. The duo amazed everyone, as they delighted with a great theme.

It’s about the classic ‘soul in love, one of the great successes of Chalino Sáncheza figure of music that left an incomparable legacy and a long list of songs that cannot be missing in any Mexican party.

Yuridia with Joss Favela surprised by decorating the stage of La Vozdemonstrating their talent, versatility, chemistry and an endearing friendship that they have forged, which is why the interpreter baptized the singer within the Mexican regional genre.

As expected, social networks became a revolution after that iconic presentation, a moment that will remain in the history of La Voz and its unparalleled presentations and collaborations between coaches.

You can also read: