Mexico.- Given the controversy that Yuridia faces against ‘windowing‘ after ensuring that Pati Chapoy called her fat and that the evening newspaper harmed her emotional health, the Sonoran singer responded to the statements by Daniel Bisogno about his participation in ‘Star Challenge’.

The interpreter of “You were wrong” came out to clarify what happened during her stay on the famous television reality show.

We recommend you read…

It was through the stories of instagram of the 28-year-old artist who explained that Daniel Bisogno altered version of what happened on the show and denied that she had been “thrown out” when her classmates were practicing for the program.

“Things were not as he says. First, it is not right for him to say that she was lying down while everyone was rehearsing because, if we had to rehearse in a group, I would rehearse in a group; If we had to rehearse individually, well, what did you want me to do? What would I stand there watching how the 500 characters who entered Desafío de Estrellas rehearsed? ”, She explained.

We recommend you read…

In addition, the ex-academic also revealed that Aztec TV he did not grant them a good place to stay while the contest was broadcast, as they would have used the residence that was used for the first generation of The Academy, emphasizing that the place was in ruins.

“They had us in an abandoned house, all cold, where the reality show for the first generation of La Academia was recorded. I don’t know what you mean when you say that I was lying down while everyone else was rehearsing because they rehearsed one by one and all the rest of us did the same; wait”.

But that’s not all, but the singer assured that one of the company’s producers revealed to her that the contest was designed so that she was the one who came out champion and take the grand prize.

“One of them, may he rest in peace, is called Sergio Segura, who came with me and told me ‘You do know that we are doing this for you, right?’ he said and indicated that after this news his colleagues began to give him a mistreatment.

Yuridia confessed that at that time she thought that the media conglomerate was looking to give her the same treatment as Jolette, which is why she decided to leave the reality show, for which she notified a producer, although they decided to ignore her and continued with the show as if “were to appear at any moment.”

Lastly, the artist assures that since then the “smear campaign” of ‘Ventaneando’ against her and all the harassment she received has been increasing more and more.

“They wanted to make me look as if I were crazy, as if I were arrogant, asshole, etc. It was where all the merequetengue with my family began and they generated a lot of hate around me.