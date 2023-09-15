The 23-year-old boy who was attacked in Viale Gorizia, in the Darsena area of ​​Milan, on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday died this afternoon, 15 September 2023. The boy was transported in very serious conditions and with multiple traumas to the Polyclinic hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care.

His prognosis has always remained confidential and, although a slight improvement in his vital parameters had raised hopes of a recovery, the 23-year-old never woke up from the coma.

The death of the twenty-three year old – who, as emerges from his social profiles, worked as a waiter in a restaurant in the center – will also have immediate effects on the charge brought against the North African attacker: he will now have to answer for murder. According to what has been reconstructed so far, at 4 o’clock that night, Kobaa hit Yuri Urizio. and then he tackled him to immobilize him, tightening his hands around his neck.