Yuri: Ponferradina striker who has taken the measure of Tenerife. This is how this Brazilian could be defined, with a past in Las Palmas also, because he is the eternal threat of the Blue and Whites who he has already scored four times and always drives them crazy (follow the game live on AS.com). Return to Heliodorus To test the defensive improvement of the Blue and Whites and, incidentally, try to extend their particular good streak.

The truth is that ramis set will put it on complicated to Yuri if it maintains the intensity of last week where it defended with order and criteria in Vallecas to add three points of gold. And a week before, were it not for the unfortunate so much on Bruno Wilson’s own door, the defensive security it would have been repeated.

The bercianos They arrive in Tenerife ready to continue fighting for a place between the best of the category, although the slogan in the changing room is still speak only of permanence until the 50 points. Bolo recovers troops for this shock, since Larrea, Doncel and Viedma have totally overcome COVID-19.

The local coach could repeat the same eleven for the first time. Before him Lightning, everyone complied with good marks and although Alex Munoz -One of the fixed-, returns after sanction, will wait from the bench. Since Dani Hernandez, who kept the door to zero, until Fran Sol, author of the 0-1, they have given him arguments to give him continuity to the team.

In Bolo’s lineup, meanwhile, few changes are expected compared to Monday’s, with the possible entry of Pablo Valcarce in the midfielder by behind Yuri. The Brazilian, who was reunited with the goal against Alcorcón, is the great threat to the defensive improvement of Tenerife.