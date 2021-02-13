During an interview with the Ventaneando program, Yuri was encouraged to talk about an event that marked his childhood.

The Mexican artist revealed that at the age of 7 he suffered sexual abuse by a subject who ended up in jail after his crime.

Yuri He said that his father always spoke openly about taking care of his body and that no one should touch him. The advice helped her to detect when a man approached her with deceptions to abuse her.

“My dad was a doctor and it was like this a long office, and in the back where he did his cures for the sick who came with some problem and so on. I was there making some cottons and putting them in the alcohol thingy”, He said.

“Then I remember that there was an old man, not an old man, but a mature man, I was seven years old, and my father had already told me: little girl, when they touch you here or down there, you do not allow it, that is sacred That’s up to you ”, added Yuri, who remembered that the subject began to touch her and she reacted in time.

“And from there, since I stood back and ran to tell my dad. My dad was diabetic, he almost died because his sugar spiked, he beat him, smashed his face and they took him to jail”, He commented.

Likewise, Yuri He stressed that his parents always told him about the dangers and sexual abuse.

“They always told me: you are worth it, my love, with or without a man you are worth, so love yourself, take care of yourself, do not allow anyone to abuse you, because that man who abuses and beats you, yells at you and treats you like an animal is not for you, you are a princess, “said the singer.

