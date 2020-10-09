Yuri has tested positive in the last PCR tests carried out first thing in the morning yesterday. The left side is in good health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home. The rest of the staff members presented a negative and today they have had the same result in the antigen tests carried out in Lezama. For now, Berchiche will miss the return to LaLiga against Levante in eight days.

The rojiblanco side did not travel with the rest of his teammates to Zorrilla, so a possible risk of contagion between teammates and rivals of Real Valladolid is ruled out. Athletic had six positives at the beginning of the preseason: Unai López, Núñez, Larrazabal, Williams, Sancet and Córdoba. Most missed all the preparation prior to LaLiga.

The team has undergone further testing this week. Yuri has dragged problems in the pubis, which have drawn a different preseason from the rest. He was one of the players who publicly expressed that the squad had done everything possible to sign Llorente. “Fortunately I do not have any symptoms and both I and my family are very well For a few days I will have to stay isolated and follow the corresponding sanitary measures as I have done so far. I will have to work from home to return as soon as possible with my teammates, “the side has admitted on social networks.