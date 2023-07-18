













In an interview, the CEO of Studio MAPPA stated that despite the fact that Yuri On Ice It is positioned as a brilliant series at the narrative and animation level, This does not imply that you have financially benefited your studio. Here is what he said:

“Our production, Yuri On Ice, was a great success. But that success, it didn’t bring a lot of money to the studio.”

Behind this, the CEO explained that although they have important works, they have all suffered the same obstacles at the time of being delivered on the screens. However, especially the case of Yuri On Ice It allowed him to expand the perspectives of what they must do so that the company flourishes and receives the success of his works also in an economic format, which is what would allow more productions of his recognized quality.

Here is his statement:

“We felt that our studio had been responsible for continuing to allow this structure [que no logra implementar dinámicas que permitan mejores recaudaciones] and we felt we had to increase what we could do on our own.”

Source: Studio MAPPA

In other words, it is a structure work that must slowly change to improve deliveries. He also mentioned:

“We cannot control when we will have successful production, so unless we make the most of the limited opportunities we have, we will not be able to grow as a company.”

Because the selection of manga for the anime adaptation is complicated, and obviously, always You bet on a work that has the potential to get many fans, but the result will always be uncertain.

“To get out of this situation [que en principio enfoca las licencias de distribución], investments were needed in various aspects of the company, from environmental issues to human resource development. On top of that, we needed to think about business plans [especialmente en la gerencia general del departamento de planificación]. However, since Makoto Kimura, who had been working in these areas for a long time, joined us.”

Source: Studio MAPPA

Thus, the study that produced Yuri On Ice improves its structure to promote its works and manage them better, so that projects are not economically frustrated on new occasions. The importance of platforms was also stressed:

“And at the same time, overseas distribution platforms entered the Japanese animation market, which greatly expanded our opportunities.”

It seems that Studio MAPPA will improve the distribution of your works and with this we could have more creative opportunities with your seal of quality.

Where can I watch Yuri On Ice?

All twelve episodes of the first season are available on Crunchyroll. Remember that supporting your favorite productions legally will allow them to maintain their quality and broadcast.

