Singer and composer Yuri Loza filed a lawsuit against Channel One. This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to the Moscow City Court card index.

The artist claims that the TV channel violated his rights to the song “Plot” by using it without approval in the release of the program in October 2020. In this regard, he demands to recover from the defendant four million rubles for copyright infringement and one million for moral damage.

The date of the proceedings has not yet been set. At the same time, the court has already satisfied the requirements for preliminary interim measures and ordered Roskomnadzor to block links to the controversial issue.

Earlier Loza said on what conditions he is ready to allow artificial intelligence and neural networks to cover the song “Raft” for advertising purposes. “There is nothing wrong with the technology itself, but it all depends on the color. From the context, from the way in which everything will be done. I was offered to give the “Raft” for one commercial, where, according to their idea, I was also supposed to appear, of course, on the raft. And all this had to be filmed in such a parody, funny style. I refused – although they offered good money – because it contradicted the song itself. She’s not humorous, but serious. She is known all over the world, translated into English, sung in America, ”he said.

In December 2020, Loza filed a lawsuit against the editor-in-chief of the RTVI TV channel and the leader of the Leningrad group, Sergei Shnurov, for his snide poems. The statement of claim for the protection of honor and dignity was registered by the Simonovsky Court of Moscow. The reason was the obscene poem by Shnurov, published after the announcement to Loze of gratitude for the merits in the development of national culture and art from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then Shnurov in his Instagram account sneered at the love of the author of the song “Plot” to give comments to the media on any issue.