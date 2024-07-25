Shot: Yuri Dud has started selling luxury yacht tours in Spain

Russian journalist and blogger Yuri Dud (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) started selling luxury yacht tours in Spain. Dud’s new way of earning money has become known Shot.

According to the publication, the journalist began selling a luxury tour on the yacht Sherakhan of the Dutch millionaire Jan Verkerk in Spain. It is claimed that a ticket for such a tour costs 35 thousand euros (about 3.4 million rubles), the program is designed for six days, but two of them are the arrival and departure, which are paid for separately. In total, guests spend two days on the yacht.

Renting the Sherakhan yacht for two days costs about 200 thousand euros (19.4 million rubles) with service, the publication notes. Guests are also offered a hotel for 140 thousand euros (13.5 million rubles), a golf course for 120 thousand euros (11.6 million rubles), a winery for 50 thousand euros (4.8 million rubles) and a VIP transfer for 60 thousand euros (5.8 million rubles). It is noted that only half of the tickets for the tour have been sold to date.

In January 2023, it became known that Dud liquidated the individual entrepreneur in Russia to whom the trademark “Vdud” was registered. Since November 11, this trademark has been owned by the company “Butovo Production” from Barcelona.

In April 2022, the Ministry of Justice included Dud in the list of foreign agent media outlets. After that, the journalist filed a lawsuit against the department for the lack of notification that he had been recognized as a foreign agent.