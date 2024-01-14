On January 13, the State Museum of Fine Arts named after Alexander Pushkin hosted the premiere of the project “Music of the Country from Edge to Edge” as part of the V Winter International Festival of Arts of Yuri Bashmet in Moscow. The evening's program included the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in an unusual presentation.

“This is a unique project implemented jointly with the Russian Geographical Society. The idea is this: so that millions of our fellow citizens can see those hard-to-reach places where our team performs. And on a cliff above the ocean, and in a variety of places,” the artistic director of the Moscow Soloists ensemble, Yuri Bashmet, shared with Izvestia.

The maestro added that, for example, the Rybachy Peninsula in the Murmansk region, where the filming took place, creates an unusual atmosphere due to the fact that no one lives on it – only nature, the sea, animals, birds.

In the first part, the Moscow Soloists Chamber Ensemble, conducted by Yuri Bashmet, performed Tchaikovsky’s sextet “Memories of Florence” arranged for string orchestra. In the second, listeners were presented with video clips from the project “Music of the Country from Edge to Edge.”

The musical highlight for them was Tchaikovsky's Serenade for String Orchestra. Its musicians recorded on the Rybachy Peninsula, on the Curonian Spit (Kaliningrad Region), on the coast of Kamchatka and on Iturup Island (Sakhalin Region).

From January 10 to February 10, 2024, Moscow hosts one of the main cultural events of the winter in the field of academic art and classical music – the Anniversary V Winter International Arts Festival under the direction of Yuri Bashmet. The maestro noted that in this anniversary year, as in previous ones, it is nice to see how the festival “is needed by the public, we need it, the city needs it.”

On December 1, at the ceremony of the III Russian National Award, Russian Creative Awards, it was announced from the stage of the Zaryadye Moscow Concert Hall that People's Artist of the USSR, Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation, violist and conductor Yuri Bashmet was recognized as the person of the year who influenced the development of creative industries in Russia.