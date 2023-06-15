Yurem participated in a dynamic within the Televisa program ‘Me Caigo de Risa’, but she did not expect that something would happen in it and make it become a reason for ridicule

to Yurem “gas” escaped in front of those who were witnessing the game ‘El Tortillazo’, and it happened that the actor had to face off against Jessica Segura, but at the least expected moment he could not contain a loud gas that everyone heard.

Yurem, a Televisa host, turned red with grief when he realized what had happened to him and worst of all, everyone witnessed it and burst out laughing, a situation that made him very sad.

Yurem was the winner of the round against Jessica Segura and in the video you can see that he begins to make warm-up movements to “slap” his partner with the tortilla, but at that moment “gas goes out” and the microphones picked it up perfectly.

Yurem had no choice but to laugh as well and continued to enjoy her participation in “Me Caigo de Risa” and these are some user comments about what happened to her:

“The best of the night!! I literally almost fell out of my chair, from so much laughter #MCDRSeDisfrutaIf they are so confident”; “A lot of effort”; “I multiply the fun of the tortillazo #MCDRSeDisfrutaIf I know how to laugh it makes you fart haha, nobody expected it” and “For eating beans”.

Where is ‘Me Caigo de Risa’ broadcast?

‘Me Caigo de Risa’ is a Televisa production and is broadcast on channel 5 from Monday to Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Faisy, Mariana Echeverria, Ricardo Fastlicht, Ricardo Margaleff, Mariazel, Jessica Segura, Gaby Platas, Isaac Salame, Yurem Mau Nieto and Roxana Castellanos make up ‘Me Caigo de Risa’.

‘Me Caigo de Risa’ has been liked by the public since the beginning of its broadcast and is currently one of the most watched on Televisa.

