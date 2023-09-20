Yuran said that Nizhny Novgorod will contact the ESC after the match with Spartak

Head coach of Paris Nizhny Novgorod Sergei Yuran in on air “Match TV” stated that the club will appeal to the Expert Referee Commission (ERC) following the results of the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the RPL Russian Cup tournament against Moscow “Spartak”.

Yuran gave an obscene assessment of the refereeing in the match. “In the tenth minute, Viktor Alexandrov receives an uppercut, the referee does not react. How is that? What kind of football can we talk about? – said the coach.

The meeting between Spartak and Nizhny Novgorod ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of the red and white. Defender Leon Klassen scored goals, as did midfielders Christopher Martins Pereira and Quincy Promes.

After four matches, Spartak leads the Group D standings with 12 points. Nizhny Novgorod is in last place with two points.