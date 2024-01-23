Crunchyroll Italy announces that the members Premium Of Crunchyroll from today they will have free and exclusive access to two new games: Yuppie Psycho And Ponpu. The first is survival horror, while the second is a 2D action and puzzle game. More information can be found below the announcement trailers.

Rome (January 22, 2024) – Crunchyroll the premier home of anime worldwide, launches two new exclusive titles on Crunchyroll Game Vault – the new membership service that offers Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan members unlimited access to premium mobile titles. From now, Yuppie Psycho And Ponpu enrich the offer together with an upcoming Developer Portal, to give the studios a direct connection to the Crunchyroll team, who is building an incredible curated library of games for anime fans.*

Crunchyroll Game Vault gets a little scarier and more enigmatic! Survival horror is the order of the day with the arrival on mobile devices of Yuppie Psycho. Also Ponpu, a 2D action and puzzle game, is coming to mobile devices for the first time. Both are available today.

“The latest titles in the Crunchyroll Game Vault, along with the upcoming launch of One Punch Man: World on January 31st, mark the start of a banner year for Crunchyroll games. Throughout 2024, we will work with developers to bring more games to mobile for the first time and add new features to existing ones,” said Terry Li, executive vice president of Emerging Business and general manager of Crunchyroll Games at Crunchyroll. “Our Developer Portal is another step forward in our commitment to partnering with developers eager to bring games to Crunchyroll fans.”

Crunchyroll's new Developer Portal will make it easier for creators around the world to work directly with the editorial team that is building Crunchyroll's line of curated titles specifically for anime fans. Developers and publishers can submit ongoing projects, previously launched games and more for consideration as part of the Crunchyroll Game Vault's growing game library.

Available to play without ads or in-app purchases, the Crunchyroll Game Vault's growing library of premium titles, including River City Girls , Behind the Frame , bento and others, is available on the App Store, Google Play, and Crunchyroll in over 200 countries and territories. New fans can sign up or upgrade to a subscription Crunchyroll Mega or Ultimate Fan to gain access to their own “vault” to play and stream over 24,000 hours of anime.

The Crunchyroll Game Vault line of premium mobile games is a new offering for Premium members that complements the growing library of titles published by Crunchyroll Games, Crunchyroll's interactive division dedicated to free-to-play anime gaming experiences, including Street Fighter: Duel , My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero , and the imminent One Punch Man: World which will launch on January 31st.

*Some features will be released incrementally to ensure stability. Not all users may receive all Crunchyroll Game Vault updates and access to Crunchyroll Game Vault titles at the same time.