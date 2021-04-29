One of the few good news about Valencia 2020/2021 was the early irruption of Yunus Musah that at 17 he played eight of the first ten games of the season as a starter. His great start earned him a well-deserved renewal until 2026 and also to receive the call from both the United States and England, finally opting for the dollar. However, not everything has been rosy and Yunus has gone through a difficult phase.

Because after this overwhelming start, with the beginning of 2021 the footballer’s participation was decreasing. Musah left the starting positions, he became a shock and from a shock he ended up playing, in some matches, barely the last minutes party. Certainly on an individual level the player was somewhat disconnected and accused the change of role from holder to substitute, something on the other hand understandable given his scarce 18 years.

But now the player seeks to reconnect. The good predisposition of the footballer added to the fact that both Javi Gracia and the Mestalla club supported him in the worst moments, is the best push to try to regain the promising level that he showed at the beginning of the course. From the Mestalla entity they spoke with him in his worst moments to make him see his importance in the project che and Javi Gracia has given him the title the last three games.

On Sunday Barça visit Mestalla, a match for which Yunus knows that you have options to be a holder just as it was in the first leg – where he was injured. Gracia has continued to ‘pamper’ the footballer and yesterday he had a conversation with him well stop Jordi Alba It is one of the great objectives that are set in the Che team. The left lane is one of the best weapons of the Catalans and both Yunus and Wass They will have to give their best defensively to avoid rival danger. Certainly, Gracia has praised defensive work on several occasions However, as it has been mentioned, in recent weeks it has been somewhat disconnected. For this reason, his work will be key on Sunday and the coach wants to make sure that the best Yunus is seen again not only in attack, but also in defense.

Javi Gracia spoke with Yunus Musah in training

The Barça of his friend Dest

Beyond the sports project, the reasons related to marketing and birth aspects, one of the factors that most influenced Yunus to opt for the United States was the ambitious project that he perceived and the good crumbs he did with his team mates. Sergiño Dest, right back holder of the set of the stars and stripes, welcomed him very well and both have a good relationship which in fact can be seen in the green, where in the last national meeting Yunus attended Dest. Next Sunday one will attack on one side and the other will defend on the other, but surely their paths will cross.