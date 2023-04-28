Friday, April 28, 2023, 01:13



Updated 02:26h.

Today at 9:00 p.m. Tickets: €2, €25 and €30.

For the history of television, the moment of ‘El Hormiguero’ has remained in which Yunke ‘cut off’ the head of the singer Dani Martín live. Like this impressive magic trick, the magician has had constant appearances on the screen in many countries and on stages around the world, becoming three times world champion and winning the ‘Oscar for Magic’. His work seems to have no limits, as each show is more surprising than the last.

‘Origin’

When

Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Where

El Batel Auditorium, Cartagena.

How much

Tickets: €20, €25 and €30.

This is how Yunke has earned one of the most relevant gaps in the magical scene of the moment and he has known how to take advantage of it with his latest ‘show’, full of great illusions, very spectacular large-format numbers with a surprising staging and where the public, immersed in a unique experience, will not believe what they are seeing. The viewer will become the center of illusions, coming to question reality and shudder before shocking images.

After triumphing on stages around the world, Yunke returns to its beginnings with the viewer at the center

The trip will be such that there will be those who “remember when they were children, while they get excited experiencing unimaginable sensations.” After traveling around the world and creating shows of unprecedented success, Yunke has turned magic into a passion to go back to his beginnings and come full circle. He who is considered one of the great illusionists of our time, with a magic full of mystery, beauty and risk and overwhelming and hypnotic illusions, “has returned to the ‘Origin’, where the protagonist is you.”