“Yes (there is a formal alliance with the 4T) it is his decision (which bench to join) it will be his decision. He has the invitation,” said the coordinator of the PVEM, in front of the alternate headquarters of the Senate, in Xicoténcatl.

Velasco denied knowing whether, in addition to the PAN member Miguel Ángel Yunes, there are other Opposition senators in alliance with the ruling party. “No, not at this time. Let me just clarify that in the case of the senator from Campeche, the information we have is that he did not attend, but there was no impediment from the state Attorney General’s Office, nor from the Attorney General’s Office for him to attend the Session,” he explained.

But he explained that he does not recognize any alliance with Senator Daniel Barreda.

On the other hand, Senator Clemente Castañeda, coordinator of the MC group, avoided calling Miguel Ángel Yunes a critic, but affirmed that the Government’s conduct is irresponsible. “They are behaving like autocrats, betraying their own history,” he said. After Yunes’ alliance, he expressed his fear for the majority he will have in the Senate and the consolidation of the power of the 4T in all chambers. “A well-founded alarm because if we are seeing that they are capable of getting rid of the judicial power, one of the public powers, with a stroke of the pen, imagine what they can do with the rest of the country, there are no longer limits to the exercise of power,” he said.