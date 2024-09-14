Mexico City.– Laura Ballesteros, a member of the Movimiento Ciudadano party, asserted that if the “Yunes” still have any dignity left, they should support the appeals that the Opposition will present against the judicial reform.

In a press conference in San Lázaro, Ballesteros rejected the idea that, as claimed by the leader of the Morena deputies, Ricardo Monreal, the judicial reform is protected and announced that they will undertake each and every legal route to defend the people of Mexico from the outrage that this represents.

She recalled that for this purpose Jorge Álvarez Máynez filed an injunction against the legislative process, as well as a complaint before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for the violations in the process and the impact that the constitutional modifications may generate. Regarding the presentation of an action of unconstitutionality, the member of the MC said that there are many ways to present it and called on the Yunes to join this type of actions.

“There are many ways to do it, they are signatures. I think that the Yunes have to answer to the country here, there are 42 signatures available today to carry out such an appeal and, if they have any conscience or dignity left, they should sign,” he said.

Ballesteros indicated that on behalf of the coordinator, Ivonne Ortega, he presented a motion of clarification to the Board of Directors, but after reading it, he withdrew from the meeting, since his bench did not participate in the session to declare the constitutionality of the judicial reform. “We are not going to validate a fraud to the Constitution, the law and the Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies that Morena and its allies have perpetrated. They cannot count on us to defraud justice and the people of this country,” he indicated. He reiterated that the legislative process of the reform was a fraud and announced that, as the opposition, they will take each and every legal action so that this “aberration of a reform” does not come to an end. Among the irregularities, he explained, is that the majority established an alternate venue without prior agreement of the governing bodies of the Chamber and with the different parliamentary groups, and that during the session in the Sala de Armas of Magdalena Mixhuca it was not possible to ensure certainty about the quorum and the votes, because it was held in a gymnasium. In the Senate, he added, the father of Senator Daniel Barreda was arrested and brought before a control judge, always forcing him to decide between the freedom or the imprisonment of one of his loved ones in the middle of the vote on a constitutional reform. “Wanting to declare a constitutional reform here as if nothing had happened is shameful, it is a coup d’état against the Judiciary, it is breaking with the judicial career of hundreds of thousands of hard-working workers and with the dreams of billions of young Mexicans, by the way, the vast majority have taken to the streets to demonstrate it,” he said. The member of the MC considered that Barreda should have cast his vote, although she said she understood that he reacted like the vast majority of people would when faced with the arrest of his father. “He reacted like the vast majority when seeing his father in this situation. The question is why he did not do everything possible to go and vote and keep his father protected,” she said.