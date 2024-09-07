Lto the Colombian National Team won 1-0 Mexico in the third and final game of Group A of the Women’s U-20 World Cup, game that took place in the stadium Atanasio Girardot from Medellin.

The three points give the option to the group led by Carlos Paniagua to move from first place in the series and on Wednesday will face an opponent to be defined in the round of 16 in Cali.

The goal was scored by Mary Alvarezwho headed the ball in the first half to give Colombia the victory, which lost one of its key players.

“In the 40th minute, Mexico had a free ball, and when they crossed into the area, the two Colombians went all out to clear the ball. Luisa Agudelo, the goalkeeper, and the defender, Yunaira López, They had a shocking clash, but the defender got the worst of it, as she suffered an elbow that left her lying on the grass,” he said. www.futbolred.com

He added: “The player was taken away by ambulance and taken to the Pablo Tobón hospital for treatment. A medical report is awaited on the extent of this blow, which also affected the Colombian goalkeeper.”

The hospital issued the first medical report on the defender’s health, who is recovering after the severe blow.

“We have received the patient who came to our emergency room for a mild head trauma, caused by a blow against another player during the match,” it was reported.

“He is currently stable and receiving the necessary treatment for pain,” the hospital said.