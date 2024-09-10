The Colombian National Team The women’s team is in good health to face this Wednesday Korea, round of 16 match of U-20 World Cup and which will take place at the stadium Pascual Guerrero from Cali.

Those directed by Carlos Paniagua They are ready and focused on going out onto the court and crushing their rivals to reach the quarter-finals of the championship.

What the DT said

Paniagua spoke about the current situation of the team and warned that it is recovered and referred to the health of Yunaira Lopez.

“She is fine, the results are positive and we hope she continues to develop so that we can have her back on Wednesday,” said the coach.

Lopez left the game against the Mexicoin the 1-0 victory that gave them the pass to this stage for being the best team in group A.

The player crashed and had to be evacuated to the hospital by ambulance Pablo Tobon Uribe from the capital of Antioquia, but after the exams he rejoined the team.

Paniagua did not confirm if López will return as a starter, so the name of Cristina Motta as a possible replacement.