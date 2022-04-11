An anime that left its mark on many fans was kakeguruiand especially, its protagonist, Yumeko Jabami. The plot of the series revolves around a private high school where games of chance between students are an everyday thing.

In fact, the social position is determined not based on the money of each one of them. It’s actually because of how lucky they are to play, and the ones that come out on top are the most popular. The competition is fierce.

When yumeko came to Hyakkaou Private Academy started from scratch. However, little by little it went up more and more.

All because whenever she played she risked everything, sometimes in a way that her teammates thought she was crazy.

This impression was increased due to a special look and smile that adorned his face. When that happened her eyes took on a crimson hue that was very intimidating.

the protagonist of kakegurui he won his biggest victories when he looked like that, scaring his opponents to death. One of those who confronted her turned gray prematurely from shock.

But when yumeko no bet looks like the most normal girl in the world, and stands out for her kindness. Her transformation occurs when she senses that there is a good challenge nearby and nothing can stop her from participating.

Yumeko’s appearance in Kakegurui is that of a student.

This girl has long black hair that hangs loose, while her eyes are dull brown that light up like flames when excited. The uniform she wears is that of the academy.

This consists of a long-sleeved red jacket with black lapels and sleeves. She also wears a plaid skirt, as well as black stockings and black shoes. Part of what was said before can be seen in the new cosplay what we bring to you

It is a contribution of Meika (@meikasama) that you can see in the photos we share. Perhaps what he misses most about his cosplay it’s the color of her eyes, plus her fingernails aren’t painted red.

The outfit is similar but does not have the cross-shaped ribbon on the upper chest. They are small details but if they were really present they would help his interpretation, which is average.

kakegurui is currently available on Netflix.

