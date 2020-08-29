The Caribbean rhythm arrives in Ibiza with the landing of Yulimar Rojas. The Venezuelan triple record holder (Caracas, 24 years old) skip today (19:45, it will be seen in IB3 and there will be streaming) at the Toni Bonet Meeting, his first competition in Spain since he broke the indoor record in Madrid in February with 15.43. She will be the great international claim of a meeting with many national proper names. At the Can Misses stadium Fernando Carro will also be there, that aspires to overcome best Spanish brand ever in 2,000 obstacles (5: 18.65 of Antonio Jimenez in 2005); Esther warrior and Irene Sánchez-Escribano in the 1,500, Salma paralluelo in the 400, Ignacio Fontes in 800 …

“Have been quiet months, of calm “, count one Yulimar laughs at AS from the pandemic stoppage. Like all elite athletes, the Caracas woman has had to adapt to confinement imposed by the coronavirus: “We did not have a large space, so we had to manage to maintain fitness“.

Rojas was caught the crisis in a moment so sweet, “the best” of his career. “It came like a plane,” he says. Had big plans for this year, between them meet her dream of being an Olympic champion in Tokyo. The braking dry has not stolen the illusion and is “psyched to keep the streak going.” Lately he has been seen on the networks training outdoors at his base in Guadalajara with music and a little dance. His “joyful” spirit remains intact, “the desire and the desire remain the same.”

Meeting program 19:30 | 100m (M) 19:40 | 400m (F) 19:45 | Triple jump (Mixed) 19:55 | 800m (M) 20:05 | 1.500m (F) 20:25 | 3,000m (M) 20:40 | 2,000m obstacles (M)

Yulimar returned to outdoor tartan in the Diamond League from Monaco two weeks ago. He won with 14.27, but she was not happy: “We have changed some little thing. In Ibiza I want restore confidence, feel comfortable and enjoy, “he says. Despite the uncertainty, gold in Tokyo remains a” clear goal. ” Another longing is the world record outdoors of Kravets (15.50, 9 cm from his best mark). “Getting to 16 is more complex, but very eager. It fills me to work for that goal. I have the potential“.