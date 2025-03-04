03/04/2025



Updated at 13: 50h.





Yulimar Rojas is back. Eleven months after the left Achilles tendon, and 18 since its last official competition, the Venezuelan athlete will jump again this Sunday, March 9, in the I Athletics Trophy City of Salamanca, an event on the covered track that will be held in the Carlos Gil Pérez Pavilion and in which it will seek its classification for the Nanjing World Cup (from March 21 to 23).

Yulimar returns, but does not do so in the triple jump, but in length. An attempt, it seems, to punish the tendon as little as possible. Gone is a long recovery after last year, in one of his first training of the season, the Achilles tendon was broken and left without options to go to the Paris Games.

Yulimar has worked hard this winter to return as soon as possible, and his first goal is to qualify for the World Cup. It needs a minimum brand of 6.90 meters, although right now there are only three athletes that meet that criterion of excellence. The 16th classified cut, so far, is located at 6.67.

Yulimar has a better personal brand of 6.88 meters (2021), although with wind in favor he jumped up to 7.27. In his last participation in length he stayed at 6.61 (Diamond League of Monaco in July 2023).









The South American, in addition to Olympic and Quadruple World Outdoor Champion, is three times world champion on covered track, all in triple jump. Before the past games, he rumored that he intended to bend discipline in that appointment, a dream that was truncated by his Achilles tendon. Now start the way to new deeds. His last performance was in the Diamond League of Eugene of 2023, with a jump of 15.35 meters a few weeks after proclaiming the world champion in Budapest.

Together with Yulimar, the presence in Salamanca of the Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarría, Olympic runner -up in Tokyo in Length, who has returned to the competition this 2025 after four years of mysterious absence.

Echevarría, who came to jump 8.92 windy in 2019, competed for the first time on January 26 in Pombal (Portugal), where he jumped 7.48 meters.