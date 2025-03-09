Eighteen months after his last appearance on an athletic track, Yulimar Rojas jumped again. The best triplist in history gave over the Achilles tendon injury that suffered last April and returned at the first Ciudad de Salamanca rally, an event on covered track that was held in the Carlos Gil Pérez pavilion, where it was the top protagonist.

Yulimimo chose the leap for his return, even without guarantees to prove in his favorite discipline, and the outcome was not the dream. The Caracas athlete made four null attempts before leaving the competition without performing the last two. Negative sensations, although predictable.

In all his attempts it cost him to adjust to the table. That, added to some physical discomfort, led her to retire. Carmen Rosales, champion of Spain, won the test with 6.39 meters.

Without World Cup in China

In principle, this discreet performance leaves Yulimar Rojas without options to compete in the World Cup in Nanjing covered track, at the end of this month. The Venezuelan intended to achieve the minimum brand to qualify. For this, the International Federation demands 6.90 meters, a distance that so far have reached only six athletes worldwide. The real cut is established in 6.68, a more accessible record for the quadruple world champion. Yulimar has 6.88 as a best personal brand in length, although it is a registration of 2021. His last performance in the specialty was in July 2023, when he achieved 6.61 in the Diamond League of Monaco.









Now, if you want to go to China, you will have to look for a new competition and significantly improve what you have done in Salamanca.