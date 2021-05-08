“It will be an important day for me,” said Yulimar Rojas, Four-time world champion and silver in Rio 2016 in triple jump, before participating in the Toni Bonet Meeting in Ibiza. And the 25-year-old Venezuelan showed that her search for Olympic gold in Tokyo starts on the right track because in her outdoor premiere flew up to 15.14 meters, the season’s best world record.

Rojas, indoor world record holder with 15.43 for the 15.41 he has outdoors, won with authority (he made another jump of 15.01) ahead of Ana Peleterio, current indoor continental silver medal, who jumped to 14 , 31, 28 centimeters from his best outdoor record and 42 from the best flight of his life, the one that gave him the gold medal at the European Championship in Glasgow 2019.

The other highlight of the Ibizan event was the men’s 3,000 meters with the presence of excellent athletes such as Fernando Carro, Carlos Mayo, Dani Mateo, Chiqui Pérez or Pol Oriach. Victory for Carro with 7: 47.02 ahead of Mayo (7: 48.29) and Oriach who made 7: 55.65, a record for Spain’s U20 that he snatches from Reyes Estevez.



For its part, Óscar Husillos, European 400 meter indoor champion in Torun, ran the 200 and finished second, with 20.95, behind the Dominican Yancarlos Martínez who stopped the clock at 20.56. In 800 meters, the victory went to Adrián Ben (1: 47.49).

In the women’s 1,500, victory for Águeda Muñoz (22 years old) who continues to demonstrate her enormous step forward in 2021, year in which he was already in the final of the European in Poland. The Segovian won with 4: 12.85 over Rosalía Tárraga and Lucía Rodríguez.