The model Yuliet Torres She is one of the girls who has been most in charge of showing her beautiful figure in social media having a great rapprochement with his followers, whom he aware of not only with beautiful photographs but also interacting with them every week, talking and showing about their projects in the world of modeling.

Yuliett Torres has become one of the most beautiful models and has focused not only on catwalks or magazine covers, but has also ventured into the world of fitness and even shares part of the routines she performs in the gym on social networks. to stay fit.

The Mexican model is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco and has dedicated herself to sharing part of her daily life, as well as aspects of her trips to different cities around the country, also showing the different projects in the world of modeling in which she participates and even has had the luxury of showing its beauty with t-shirts from Atlas and Chivas, the two most popular Mexican soccer teams in his city.

Yuliett Torres showing her beautiful figure with a lingerie session/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion towers She turned on social networks by sharing a photo session with her followers showing her spectacular figure and beauty wearing a spicy set of green lingerie showing her best curves with daring poses, reaching thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where praise and hearts are not they were made to wait.

Yuliet Torres She has been characterized by sharing part of her daily life on social networks, as well as showing part of her travels and different projects in the world of modeling in which she participates, but revealing her beauty and pretty figure at all times, delighting her more than 10.3 million. number of followers you have on Instagram.